PCB lodges complaint against Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh: Here's why

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against India's pacer, Arshdeep Singh . This comes ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan in Dubai. The PCB accused Arshdeep of an "unethical act" during the recent Super Four clash between the two sides in the tournament. Here are further details.

Accusations Allegations of unsporting behavior The PCB alleged that the incident took place during the final moments of India's close victory. They contend that Arshdeep's gesture was beyond the limits of acceptable on-field behavior and violated ICC's spirit-of-cricket standards. The complaint comes just days after India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was fined for a separate disciplinary breach due to comments made during a presentation.

Demand PCB demands action against Arshdeep The PCB has demanded strict action against Arshdeep, calling his gesture "provocative" and "damaging to the game's image." This move comes as the latest in a series of complaints between the two boards over player conduct during matches. The BCCI had earlier raised concerns over certain gestures by Pakistani players, while PCB retaliated with complaints against Indian cricketers.

Balancing act ICC faces challenge in resolving dispute The ICC now faces the challenge of enforcing its code of conduct while keeping the focus on cricket. If the complaint is upheld, Arshdeep could face penalties such as a fine or a disciplinary hearing. However, if dismissed, this incident may still leave some bitterness between the boards involved. For now, India and Pakistan gear up for their grand finale in Dubai.