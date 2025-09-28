Who is the new BCCI President Mithun Manhas? 

Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas has been elected as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ). The announcement was made by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on his X account earlier today. Manhas, who has represented three Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises during his career, is the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to hold this prestigious position.

Career highlights Manhas had a stellar domestic career Manhas had a long domestic career from 1997-98 to 2016-17, playing 157 First-Class and 130 List A matches. He has an impressive first-class record with 9,714 runs including 27 centuries. Despite his stellar domestic career, Manhas never got the opportunity to play for India. He also served as a coach with IPL franchise Gujarat Titans in the 2022 season.

Administrative role Move to Jammu and Kashmir After Gautam Gambhir was reinstated as Delhi state captain for the 2016-17 season, Manhas moved to Jammu and Kashmir. He played a season with modest returns before taking up an administrative role in a bid to clean up the mess at the state cricket body. This experience contributed to his qualifications for one of Indian cricket's biggest jobs as BCCI president.

Election details Unopposed election during AGM Manhas was elected unopposed during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the board held at its headquarters in Mumbai. He succeeds Roger Binny, who stepped down after turning 70 earlier this year. Manhas had filed his nomination for the top post on September 21, in accordance with Supreme Court-appointed Lodha committee's recommendations that require a former player to head the board.

Coaching roles Coaching stints in IPL Towards the end of his playing career, Manhas returned to Jammu and Kashmir where he played for a season before switching to cricket administration. He was part of a sub-committee set up by BCCI to run cricket affairs at Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). Apart from this, he has also been a coach with several teams including Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Titans.