Kuldeep Yadav records best returns in T20 Asia Cup finals 

Indian spinners ran riot in the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of their bowlers as he decimated Pakistan with four wickets. The Men in Green, who were 113/1 at one stage, perished for 146. Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah shared six wickets in Pakistan's dramatic collapse.

Start Pakistan launch counter-attack in first half Despite having a quiet start, Pakistan were bolstered by a solid opening partnership after India elected to field. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman added an 84-run opening stand before the 10-over mark. Chakravarthy drew first blood thereafter, having dismissed half-centurion Farhan. However, Fakhar and Saim Ayub propelled Pakistan past 110 in the 13th over. This is when Kuldeep and Axar came into play.

Collapse Kuldeep takes three wickets in an over Kuldeep, who was wicketless early on, dismissed Saim Ayub to bring Pakistan down to 113/2. Mohammad Haris and Fakhar also fell in the next two overs. While Axar sent back Hussain Talat, Kuldeep got rid of Pakistan skipper Salman Agha. The latter dismissed Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf in the same over. With Pakistan having slumped to 134/8, Kuldeep finished with 4-0-30-4.

Information Kuldeep scripts history As mentioned, Kuldeep now has the best returns for a bowler in the T20 Asia Cup finals. He surpassed Sri Lanka's Pramod Madushan, who took 4/34 versus Pakistan in the 2022 final.

Milestone Most wickets in a T20 Asia Cup Kuldeep finished the 2025 T20 Asia Cup on a high, topping the wicket tally. The wrist-spinner took 17 wickets from seven matches at an incredible average of 9.29. His economy rate reads 6.27 (2 four-fers). As per Cricbuzz, Kuldeep recorded the most wickets for a bowler in a T20 Asia Cup edition. He earlier went past UAE's Amjad Javed (12 in 2016).