Asia Cup 2025 final: Sahibzada Farhan hammers 57 against India

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan hammered a sublime half-century against India in the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup final. Farhan continued his fine form against India, taking on Jasprit Bumrah at Dubai International Stadium. He added an 84-run opening stand with Fakhar Zaman. His onslaught was finally ended by Varun Chakaravarthy in the 10th over. Here are the key stats.

Start Farhan launches counter-attack in Dubai Farhan had a quiet start as he started Pakistan's innings with four successive dot balls against Shivam Dube. After a few hits and misses, the Pakistan opener attacked Bumrah with a flurry of boundaries. Farhan even found boundaries against spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel after the Powerplay. He eventually slammed 57 off 38 balls (5 fours and 3 sixes).

Information Phenomenal run against India Farhan has been phenomenal against India in the 2025 Asia Cup. He slammed 58 and 40 in Pakistan's previous two encounters against the opposition, respectively. However, Pakistan lost both matches.

Career A look at his T20I career Farhan, who made his T20I debut in 2018, has now featured in 27 matches for Pakistan. He has scored 595 runs at an average of 22.03. His strike rate in the format reads 124.73. The one against India in the final was his fifth T20I half-century. He averages an incredible 51.66 against the Men in Blue.