Asian Games 2026: Check out India's schedule on September 21
What's the story
India will look to add more medals on Day 2 of the Asian Games 2026. The Indian women's hockey team will take on Indonesia in their second group match after a resounding victory over Uzbekistan. The kabaddi teams will also start their campaign on Monday. There are also two India-Pakistan clashes scheduled in table tennis. Here are further details.
Event lineup
Soft tennis, wushu, and sepaktakraw
The first event of the day will be a mixed doubles match in soft tennis, with Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena taking on Cambodia's Viva Chao and Chanroseka Khun (5:30am IST).
This will be followed by Nyeman Wangsu's participation in the women's Changquan final of Wushu.
In Sepaktakraw, India will face Japan in a men's team regu Group B match.
Both these events will start at 5:30am IST.
Competitive clashes
Shooting and table tennis
In shooting, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, and Rudrankksh Patil will compete in the men's 10m air rifle individual qualification and team final, starting at 6:15am IST.
Mairaj Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, and Bhavtegh Singh Gill will take part in the men's individual skeet and team final Day 1 at 6:30am IST.
Meanwhile, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will be seen in women's individual skeet and team final Day 1 (6:30am IST).
Meanwhile, India will take on Pakistan in a women's team Group F match of table tennis (6:15am IST)
Aquatic action
Swimming and mixed martial arts
The swimming heats will see Rishabh Das and Srihari Nataraj in the men's 50m backstroke heat, while Mani Akash and Gitesh Shah will compete in the men's 50m freestyle heat.
Dhanush Suresh will take part in the men's 100m breaststroke heat.
In Mixed Martial Arts, Suchika Tariyal will face Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon in the women's traditional 60kg semi-final.
Team sports
Women's hockey, men's kabaddi, badminton
The Indian women's hockey team will take on Indonesia in their Pool B match at 9:30am IST.
The men's kabaddi team will face Japan in Group A, while the women's team will take on Bangladesh in Group A.
At 4:15pm IST, India will face Bangladesh in women's Group A match in kabaddi.
In badminton, India will face Bangladesh in the men's team first round (11:30am IST).
More
Boxing, wushu and table tennis
At 2:45pm IST, Sumit will face Bunjong Sinsiri in men's 70kg Round of 32 bout in boxing.
At 3:15pm in wushu, Roshbina Devi will take on Most Khatun in women's 60kg Round of 16 match.
At 3:30pm there is a blockbuster India vs Pakistan in men's team Group F table tennis match.
At 3:50pm Aryan will face Shahzada Safi in men's 56kg Round of 16 match in wushu.