Asian Games 2026: Check out India's schedule on September 21

The first event of the day will be a mixed doubles match in soft tennis, with Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena taking on Cambodia's Viva Chao and Chanroseka Khun (5:30am IST).

This will be followed by Nyeman Wangsu's participation in the women's Changquan final of Wushu.

In Sepaktakraw, India will face Japan in a men's team regu Group B match.

Both these events will start at 5:30am IST.