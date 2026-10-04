How did India fare at Asian Games 2026? Key summary
What's the story
India's campaign at the Asian Games 2026 concluded on a high note, with the men's hockey team clinching gold by defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final. This victory went on to mark India's 21st gold medal and 85th overall at the quadrennial multi-sport event. The overall medal tally was down by 21 from the previous edition, while the gold-medal count was down by seven compared to Hangzhou in the previous edition. Here's more.
Late surge
A late medal rush for India
India's performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games was a mix of expected results and disappointments. However, a late medal rush changed the campaign's course.
Until Thursday, India were outside the top 10 on the medals table with just 10 gold.
But over the last two days, stellar performances from hockey and cricket teams as well as in archery, boxing, and wrestling pushed India into the top five with 11 more gold medals.
Record
Key feats attained by India at Asian Games
India's 85-medal haul makes the 2026 edition of the Asian Games their second-best campaign in terms of total medals.
It's behind only the record 106 won at Hangzhou 2023 (postponed from 2022).
The 21 gold medals also meant India recorded their second-highest tally at a single edition. India won 28 gold at the previous edition of the Asian Games.
Meanwhile, India's fourth-place finish matched their position from 2023 and is their joint-best since 1962.
Breakdown
21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals
India's 85-medal haul at the 2026 Asian Games comprised 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals.
The gold-medal campaign featured major triumphs in cricket and hockey, alongside strong performances in archery, shooting, wrestling, boxing, athletics, squash, sailing, table tennis and kabaddi.
India's 27 silver medals came from disciplines including athletics, shooting, wrestling, archery, golf and boxing, with Pranavi Urs adding a team silver after her individual golf gold.
The 37 bronze medals further underlined India's broad-based success across combat sports, shooting, athletics and other events across the Asian Games.
Key
Key performances for India at 2026 Asian Games
India's Asian Games campaign featured several historic breakthroughs. Kumkum Mohod became the first Indian woman to claim an individual recurve gold, while the women's recurve team also overcame South Korea's dominance.
Neeru Dhanda ended a 48-year wait for an individual trap title, and Pranavi Urs secured India's first individual women's golf gold.
Both Indian hockey teams also captured gold, with the men defeating Malaysia 5-1.
India's men and women cricket teams also bagged gold medals.