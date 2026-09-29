Asian Games, men's cricket: Bangladesh reach semis following another washout
What's the story
The fourth and final quarter-final match between Bangladesh and Malaysia in the Asian Games men's cricket tournament was also abandoned due to rain. The decision was taken two hours before the toss, with both teams advised not to come to the venue at all. As a result of their higher seeding, Bangladesh have advanced directly into the semi-finals, where they will take on Pakistan on October 1.
Other matches
Sri Lanka to face India
In another rain-affected match, the Sri Lanka vs Nepal fixture was also called off.
This result has allowed Sri Lanka to move into the semi-finals where they will face India.
The first two quarter-finals were also called off without a ball being bowled.
The weather forecast for Nisshin looks promising for both the semi-final and medal match days, scheduled on October 1 and 3 respectively.
Historical context
Bangladesh have won 2 bronze medals in Asian Games cricket
In the last edition of the Asian Games in 2023, Bangladesh lost to India in the semi-final but managed to win the third-place playoff against Pakistan, securing a bronze medal.
They had also won a bronze medal back in 2014.
Bangladesh's best-ever finish at these games was winning gold in 2010 after defeating Afghanistan in the final match.