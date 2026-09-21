Asian Games 2026: India's shooting contingent adds third medal
What's the story
India's shooting contingent has added a third medal to its tally at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya. The trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, and Parth Mane clinched a silver medal in the men's 10m air rifle team event. They scored a total of 1890.1 points to finish second behind China, which set a world record with a score of 1899.0 points. South Korea took home the bronze with a total score of 1884.2 points.
Qualification details
Here's how the Indian shooters fared in qualification
In the qualification round, Rudrankksh was India's top performer with a score of 631.8, finishing third.
Himanshu scored 630.0 and placed seventh, while Parth Mane recorded a score of 628.3.
The results saw Rudrankksh and Himanshu qualify for the men's 10m air rifle individual final after finishing inside the top eight.
Medal count
Third silver medal for India in shooting at Asiad 2026
India has now won three medals at the Asian Games 2026, all in shooting and all silver.
The latest addition to this tally is the silver medal won by Rudrankksh, Himanshu, and Parth in the men's 10m air rifle team event.
This is Rudrankksh's second medal in this category at the Asian Games after winning gold at Hangzhou in 2023.
Women's achievement
Elavenil Valarivan added 2 medals for India on Sunday
On Sunday, Elavenil Valarivan won a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle individual event.
She also helped India secure a silver in the women's team competition along with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod.
This was Elavenil's first individual medal at the Asian Games after failing to qualify for the final at Jakarta 2018.