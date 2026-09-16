Vipraj Nigam replaces Varun Chakravarthy in India's Asian Games squad

Nigam, who made a mark in IPL 2025 with 11 wickets and 142 runs in 14 games, had a disappointing IPL 2026 season.

However, he impressed during the India A one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka in June.

There, he was India's joint-highest wicket-taker with seven wickets from five matches and scored an impressive 116 runs at a strike rate of over 126, as per Cricinfo.

Nigam owns 34 wickets in the 20-over format at 24.88. In List A cricket, he has 26 scalps at 35.80.