Asian Games, women's cricket: Nandani, Deepti decimate Bangladesh with three-fers

The Indian bowlers took charge and restricted Bangladesh to just 81 runs, sealing a comfortable victory for their team.

Nandani trapped opener Juairiya Ferdous for a golden duck before dismissing Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan off successive balls in the 11th over.

Meanwhile, Deepti opened her account by trapping Dilara Akter for 27. The latter was the only Bangladeshi to score over 15.

Deepti then dismissed the last two batters in the line-up as Bangladesh could only survive 15.4 overs.