Asian Games, women's cricket: Nandani, Deepti decimate Bangladesh with three-fers
What's the story
Shafali Verma's maiden T20I century propelled India to a resounding 114-run victory over Bangladesh in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 women's cricket event. The match took place at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. While Shafali's unbeaten 100 helped India post a total of 195/4, Nandani Sharma and Deepti Sharma took three wickets each to dent the opposition. Here we look at their spell and stats.
Final overs
Indian bowlers restrict Bangladesh to just 81 runs
The Indian bowlers took charge and restricted Bangladesh to just 81 runs, sealing a comfortable victory for their team.
Nandani trapped opener Juairiya Ferdous for a golden duck before dismissing Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan off successive balls in the 11th over.
Meanwhile, Deepti opened her account by trapping Dilara Akter for 27. The latter was the only Bangladeshi to score over 15.
Deepti then dismissed the last two batters in the line-up as Bangladesh could only survive 15.4 overs.
Information
Three wickets for Nandani
Pacer Nandani Sharma bowled a stellar spell, finishing with 3/25 from her four overs. This spell took her to 17 wickets across 13 WT20Is at an average of 15.82, as per Cricinfo. Her economy is 6.86.
Deepti
Deepti owns the most WT20I wickets
Deepti, the highest wicket-taker in WT20I history, bowled just 2.4 overs and returned with 3/7.
With this effort, she has now amassed 186 scalps from 156 matches at an average of 18.43.
Her economy rate is 6.24.
Versus Bangladesh, the spinner has picked 17 wickets from as many matches at 16.29. 34 of her wickets have come across 23 games this year at 15.91.
Charani
Two strikes for Shree Charani
The in-form Shree Charani also made a mark, scalping 2/7 in three overs.
From 32 WT20I matches, Charani now owns 60 scalps at 12.76. Her ER reads 6.42.
With a four-fer in India's tournament opener, Charani became the first bowler from a Full Member nation to complete 40 WT20I wickets in a calendar year.
She has now raced to 45 scalps at an average of 10.60.