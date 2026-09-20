Asian Games: India Women beat Bangladesh to reach final (cricket)

Opting to bat first under cloudy conditions, India dominated the match from the start.

Smriti Mandhana, who became the highest run-getter in women's T20Is on this day, scored 37 runs.

However, it was Shafali who stole the show with her explosive innings.

She hit nine sixes and three fours during her stay at the crease and became the first woman to score a century in Asian Games cricket history.