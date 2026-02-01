Aston Villa lose ground in Premier League 2025-26 title race
What's the story
In a major upset, 10-man Brentford defeated Aston Villa 1-0 at Villa Park on Saturday. The win puts a dent in Villa's Premier League title ambitions. Dango Ouattara scored the only goal of the match in first-half stoppage time, after Kevin Schade was sent off for pushing his studs into Matty Cash's midriff. Despite being a man down for most of the game, Brentford held their ground against an aggressive Villa side.
VAR controversy
Tammy Abraham's goal disallowed after VAR check
Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham thought he had scored just three minutes into the second half. However, his goal was disallowed after a four-minute video assistant referee (VAR) review. The decision came as Leon Bailey was ruled to have failed to keep the ball in play before Villa's attack, leading to a throw-in for Brentford instead of a goal for the hosts.
Numbers
Despite xG of 2.13 and 27 attempts, Villa lose
The loss to Brentford marks Aston Villa's second consecutive home league defeat, a first since February 2024. Despite an expected goals (xG) of 2.13 against Brentford's 0.43, the hosts failed to capitalize on their chances. Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was hardly tested throughout the match as his team held off Villa's relentless attacks with resilience and organization. Notably, Villa had 27 attempts with only 5 shots registered on target.
Strategic win
Brentford's defensive masterclass earns them vital away win
Brentford's win was not just a stroke of luck but a result of their brilliant defensive display. They were resilient, compact, and organized throughout the match. Despite having only 12 touches in Villa's box compared to the hosts' 75, they earned their victory through grit and determination. The win takes them closer to a potential European spot as they continue to defy pre-season skepticism about their capabilities under rookie boss Keith Andrews.
Standings
Villa are 7 points behind Arsenal; Brentford rise to 7th
After 24 matches in the Premier League 2025-26 season, Unai Emery's Villa are currently third with 46 points. Villa suffered their 6th defeat of the season (W14 D4) and are 7 points behind league leaders Arsenal. Villa can also get three points behind 2nd-placed Manchester City, who face Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Brentford have move to 7th and their dream for an European berth is very much on the cards. Brentford won their 11th game of the season.