Aston Villa lose ground in Premier League 2025-26 title race

In a major upset, 10-man Brentford defeated Aston Villa 1-0 at Villa Park on Saturday. The win puts a dent in Villa's Premier League title ambitions. Dango Ouattara scored the only goal of the match in first-half stoppage time, after Kevin Schade was sent off for pushing his studs into Matty Cash's midriff. Despite being a man down for most of the game, Brentford held their ground against an aggressive Villa side.

VAR controversy Tammy Abraham's goal disallowed after VAR check Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham thought he had scored just three minutes into the second half. However, his goal was disallowed after a four-minute video assistant referee (VAR) review. The decision came as Leon Bailey was ruled to have failed to keep the ball in play before Villa's attack, leading to a throw-in for Brentford instead of a goal for the hosts.

Numbers Despite xG of 2.13 and 27 attempts, Villa lose The loss to Brentford marks Aston Villa's second consecutive home league defeat, a first since February 2024. Despite an expected goals (xG) of 2.13 against Brentford's 0.43, the hosts failed to capitalize on their chances. Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was hardly tested throughout the match as his team held off Villa's relentless attacks with resilience and organization. Notably, Villa had 27 attempts with only 5 shots registered on target.

Advertisement

Strategic win Brentford's defensive masterclass earns them vital away win Brentford's win was not just a stroke of luck but a result of their brilliant defensive display. They were resilient, compact, and organized throughout the match. Despite having only 12 touches in Villa's box compared to the hosts' 75, they earned their victory through grit and determination. The win takes them closer to a potential European spot as they continue to defy pre-season skepticism about their capabilities under rookie boss Keith Andrews.

Advertisement