Chamari Athapaththu, Pathum Nissanka named SL Cricketers of the Year

Nissanka, with his prolific scoring across formats, was rightly crowned the pinnacle of men's cricket in Sri Lanka.

He scored 1,414 runs at an average of 40.40 in a limited opportunity year for Sri Lankan Test cricket.

Despite playing just five innings all year long, he managed to score 388 runs, including two centuries;

in ODIs, Nissanka wasn't able to match his vintage 2024 but still struck a respectable 401 runs in 12 matches at an average of 30.84.

It was in T20Is that he shone the most as he scored a career-best of 625 at a strike rate of 149.16 across 18 matches.