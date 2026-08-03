Auqib Nabi has clocked these jaw-dropping numbers in First-Class cricket
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has been named as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15. This is Nabi's first call-up to the national team, and he could make his long-awaited Test debut if given a chance. Nabi's selection was indeed awaited, as he has been wreaking havoc in First-Class cricket. Here we look at his jaw-dropping numbers in the format.
Stats
A stunning average of 18.63
Nabi has unarguably been the best fast bowler in Indian domestic First-Class cricket over the last couple of years.
The right-arm medium-pacer, who relies on accuracy, has so far claimed 162 wickets from 43 First-Class games at a sensational average of 18.63, as per Cricinfo.
Most of his wickets have come in Asia, where tracks are not generally known to aid pacers.
Stellar performance
16 fifers in the format
Such has been the pacer's brilliance that he has claimed seven four-fers and 16 five-wicket hauls in just 71 FC innings.
There have been four instances of him taking 10 or more wickets in a match.
He was also part of India A's recent tour of Sri Lanka, where he took six wickets in two first-class matches.
This also includes a 4/58 on a flat Galle surface.
Ranji Trophy
Nabi powered J&K to the historic title
In a historic achievement, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) won their first-ever Ranji Trophy title in the 2025-26 season.
Nabi was instrumental to the team's success, having finished the season as the highest wicket-taker.
The Player of the Series award went to none other than Nabi, who also claimed a five-wicket haul in the final match against Karnataka.
Campaign
Seven fifers in the season
Nabi finished with 60 wickets across 10 games (17 innings) in the 2025-26 edition.
His average of 12.56 was the best among bowlers with at least 22 scalps.
The pacer's tally of seven five-wicket hauls was also the most for any bowler in the season (4W: 2).
No other bowler could even manage five fifers.
Nabi was particularly lethal in the knock-out stage of the season, claiming at least four wickets in each of the five innings.
Information
Second-most wickets in 2024-25 Ranji season
Nabi was on a roll in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy as well. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 44 wickets from eight matches at 13.93. He claimed six five-wicket hauls and two four-fers. The pacer clocked the best average among bowlers with at least 35 wickets.