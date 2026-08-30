India's Auqib Nabi set to play County Championship for Surrey
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi is all set to represent Surrey in three County Championship Division One matches. The stint will begin next week as part of his preparation for India's two-match Test series in New Zealand this year. Nabi received the necessary work visa clearances on Saturday and immediately boarded the first available flight to England.
Match details
Nabi's schedule in England
Nabi is expected to make his debut in Surrey's County Championship fixture against Yorkshire at The Oval on Wednesday.
He is likely to return home in time for India A's four-day fixtures against Australia A in Puducherry starting September 22.
However, the Jammu and Kashmir selectors are waiting for a response from the national selectors before finalizing their squad for the Irani Cup from October 1 in Srinagar.
Team selection
Nabi added to India's Test squad against Sri Lanka
Nabi was a late addition to India's Test squad for Sri Lanka earlier this month after Jasprit Bumrah failed to get a fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.
However, he couldn't make the Playing XI in either Test as India fielded just two frontline seamers, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.
The Indian team management and selectors decided that Nabi would be better off playing in similar conditions during New Zealand's early summer months.
Career highlights
Stellar Ranji Trophy season; his numbers
Nabi has had a stellar year, being a part of Jammu and Kashmir's historic maiden Ranji Trophy title win in March. He ended the season with 60 wickets, including a fifer in the final.
The right-arm medium-pacer, who relies on accuracy, has 162 wickets from 43 First-Class games at 18.63. His tally includes 16 fifers and four match hauls of 10 wickets.