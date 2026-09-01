County Championship: Auqib Nabi signs short-term deal with Surrey
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has signed a short-term deal with Surrey to play three County Championship fixtures. The matches will be against Yorkshire, Sussex, and Glamorgan. Alec Stewart, Director of Men's Cricket at Surrey, explained the decision was made due to the demanding schedule of six games in six weeks and international commitments.
Career highlights
Nabi's domestic success and IPL contract
Nabi has been in top form lately, leading Jammu and Kashmir to their first-ever Ranji Trophy title.
He took 60 wickets during the tournament, earning him the Player of the Tournament award.
His average of 12.56 was the best among bowlers with at least 22 scalps.
Nabi's stellar performance earned him a lucrative IPL contract with Delhi Capitals for the 2026 season, where he played five matches.
International exposure
Nabi's thoughts on joining Surrey
The 29-year-old pacer also recently played for India A and was part of the senior Test squad in Sri Lanka as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement.
However, he didn't get a chance to make his international debut.
Speaking about joining Surrey, Nabi said it is an honor to be part of one of the best clubs in England and he looks forward to contributing in the upcoming matches.
Upcoming fixtures
Schedule for Nabi's stint with Surrey
Nabi has left for the UK from Dubai and will play his first match against Yorkshire on September 2-5.
After that, Surrey will face Sussex from September 8-11, and Glamorgan from September 15-18.
The promising pacer was recently added to the Indian squad as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah in a two-Test series in Sri Lanka but didn't get a chance to debut.
Stats
A look at Auqib Nabi's numbers
Nabi has unarguably been the best fast bowler in Indian domestic First-Class cricket over the last couple of years.
The right-arm medium-pacer, who relies on accuracy, has so far claimed 162 wickets from 43 First-Class games at a sensational average of 18.63, as per Cricinfo (seven four-fers and 16 five-wicket hauls).
Most of his wickets have come in Asia, where tracks are not generally known to aid pacers.