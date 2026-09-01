County Championship: Auqib Nabi signs short-term deal with Surrey

Nabi has been in top form lately, leading Jammu and Kashmir to their first-ever Ranji Trophy title.

He took 60 wickets during the tournament, earning him the Player of the Tournament award.

His average of 12.56 was the best among bowlers with at least 22 scalps.

Nabi's stellar performance earned him a lucrative IPL contract with Delhi Capitals for the 2026 season, where he played five matches.