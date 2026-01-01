Australia and England's H2H record at the SCG in Tests
What's the story
Australia and England face each other for the 5th and final Test of their 2025-26 Ashes series. The match is set to be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 4 onward. Australia lead the series 3-1 having won the first three games before England pulled one back at the MCG. Ahead of this clash, we decode the their H2H record.
H2H
Australia own a 27-22 win-loss record against England
Australia and England have faced each other 57 times at the SCG in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Aussies have won 27 matches compared to England's 22. A total of 8 matches have been drawn. When the two teams last met here in 2022, the match ended in a draw. Before that, Australia won in 2018 and 2014. England last won here in 2011.
Do you know?
Ashes: What is Australia and England's overall H2H record
Overall, the two teams have clashed 365 times in Test cricket. The Aussies lead the show with 155 wins compared to England's 113. As many as 97 matches have been drawn. In Australia, the hosts have won 102 matches from 189 meetings (D29 L58).