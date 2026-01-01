Australia and England's H2H record at the SCG in Tests

H2H

Australia own a 27-22 win-loss record against England

Australia and England have faced each other 57 times at the SCG in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Aussies have won 27 matches compared to England's 22. A total of 8 matches have been drawn. When the two teams last met here in 2022, the match ended in a draw. Before that, Australia won in 2018 and 2014. England last won here in 2011.