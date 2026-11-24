England's Donald and Salt hammer match-winning fifties versus Australia: Stats
What's the story
England leveled the five-match T20I series against Australia with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the second match at Carrara Oval on Tuesday. The win came after England chased down a target of 185 runs in just 13.1 overs, thanks to explosive innings from openers Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt. The duo put up a massive opening partnership of 151 runs in just 10 overs, turning the game around for their team. Here's more.
Match highlights
Donald, Salt power England with blistering half-centuries
Donald set the tone for England's chase with a blistering 32-ball 85, which included eight fours and six sixes.
He raced to his half-century in just 18 balls, the joint-third fastest by an England batter in men's T20Is.
Salt provided equally destructive support with his quick-fire 30-ball 58, as the opening pair added a whopping 151 runs in just 10 overs.
Riley Meredith dismissed Donald in the 11th over before Ben Dwarshuis got Salt (12th over).
Harry Brook and Tom Banton finished the chase without any further alarms.
Donald
Maiden T20I fifty-plus score for Donald
Donald's 85 is now his maiden fifty-plus score for England in T20Is.
From 5 T20Is, he owns 141 runs at an average of 28.2. His strike rate reads 223.8, as per Cricinfo.
Overall in the 20-over format, Donald recorded his 19th fifty (100s: 5).
He has amassed 2,595 runs from 117 matches at 24.25 (SR: 174.39).
He has smashed a total of 145 sixes.
Salt
58th fifty for Salt in 20 overs cricket
On the other hand, Salt now owns 8,968 runs overall in 20 overs cricket. From 355 matches (344 innings), Salt averages 28.2.
He clocked his 58th fifty (100s: 4). His strike rate reads 153.66. Salt has smoked a whopping 375 sixes.
For England, the opener has hit 1,910 runs at 34.72 from 67 matches (62 innings).
His smashed his 15th fifty-plus score (50s: 11, 100s: 4).
He owns 91 sixes and his strike rate is 164.37.
Do you know?
Highest partnership for England (any wicket) against AUS
Donald and Salt now own the highest partnership for England versus the Aussies in T20Is. Notably, they surpassed the previous best tally of 135 runs between Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali (3rd wicket) in 2015.