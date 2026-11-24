Donald set the tone for England's chase with a blistering 32-ball 85, which included eight fours and six sixes.

He raced to his half-century in just 18 balls, the joint-third fastest by an England batter in men's T20Is.

Salt provided equally destructive support with his quick-fire 30-ball 58, as the opening pair added a whopping 151 runs in just 10 overs.

Riley Meredith dismissed Donald in the 11th over before Ben Dwarshuis got Salt (12th over).

Harry Brook and Tom Banton finished the chase without any further alarms.