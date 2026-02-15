T20 World Cup 2026: Australia take on upbeat Sri Lanka

Australia 's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign is hanging by a thread as they gear up to face Sri Lanka in Match 30 on Monday. A loss would not mathematically eliminate them from the tournament, but it would leave them with an uphill battle to qualify for the Super Eight stage. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka can secure their spot in the Super Eights with a win against Australia.

Team analysis Australia need to bounce back after loss to Zimbabwe Australia's recent loss to Zimbabwe has drawn criticism, with questions raised about both their batting and bowling. The team only managed to take two wickets in the match, highlighting a lack of strike power. Despite this setback, Australia should have been able to chase down Zimbabwe's target of 170 given their strong T20 lineup over the last 18 months.

Opponent's form Sri Lanka have been in good form so far Sri Lanka has had a good run so far, defeating Ireland and Oman comfortably. Their players Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, and captain Dasun Shanaka all scored half-centuries in their last match against Oman. This puts them in a strong position going into their match against Australia. However, Australia has never faced Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana before, which could be an interesting challenge for both teams.

Advertisement

Player spotlight Player focus: Here are the stats Australia's Josh Inglis needs 39 runs for a milestone of 1,000 in T20Is. Travis Head has struggled of late in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages 12.83 in his last 12 T20I innings with a best of 31. Pathum Nissanka needs 26 runs to complete a mark of 2,500 in T20Is. He will become the 2nd SL batsman to do so.

Advertisement

Match details Pitch report and playing XI predictions Sri Lanka is considering whether to stick with Dushan Hemantha or bring in an extra seamer, Pramod Madushan. Meanwhile, Marsh has improved and could be available for selection but will have to get through training on Sunday. As per ESPNcricinfo, the pitch at Pallekele looks good for batting with a first-innings run rate of 8.54 in T20Is compared to Premadasa's 7.68.

Information What is the H2H record? The two teams have met 26 times in T20Is. Australia own 15 wins compared to Sri Lanka's 10. One match was tied. At the T20 World Cup, from 5 meetings, Australia own 4 wins (L1).