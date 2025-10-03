Women's World Cup: Can Sri Lanka challenge mighty Australia?

The 2025 ICC Women's World Cup is heating up, with Australia and Sri Lanka set to face off on October 4 in Colombo. Australia's recent performance has been nothing short of stellar, especially after their crushing victory over New Zealand in the tournament opener. They will want to earn another massive victory and know a complete show is what's needed. Here's the match preview.

Match preparation Sri Lanka need to tighten up against Australia Sri Lanka, on the other hand, showed their potential in their opener against India. They had the hosts reeling at 124 for six but let them back into the contest by dropping four chances. Now, as they prepare to face Australia, execution will be key for them to show their best selves against the defending champions.

Home advantage Home support could be crucial for Sri Lanka Sri Lanka will be hoping for a lot of home support with free entry being granted to the stadium. They are also very familiar with the Khettarama surface, as their national players train at the high-performance center located there. Despite never having beaten Australia in an ODI, these conditions could provide an opportunity for an upset.

Player spotlight All eyes on Gardner and Gunaratne Ashleigh Gardner has been instrumental in Australia's lower middle order. Her 115 off 83 against New Zealand showcased not just the resilience of this Australian outfit but their entire aura. Meanwhile, Vishmi Gunaratne struck her maiden ODI hundred against Ireland in August 2024 but has struggled since then. Sri Lanka will be hoping she finds her form again for this crucial match against Australia.

Match details Pitch report and weather forecast The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium has been known to offer an even contest between bat and ball. However, recent efforts have been made to make it more batting-friendly. As for the weather, there is a distinct chance of rain in Colombo throughout the afternoon. This could play a major role in Saturday's match between Australia and Sri Lanka.

Information A look at the H2H record and points table In terms of the H2H record, Australia own a 100% win record over Sri Lanka Women. In 11 meetings, Australia are 11-0 against the Lanka Women. In terms of the points table, Australia are currently 2nd behind England on basis of NRR.

Stats Player focus: A look at the key stats Gardner is closing in on 1,500 WODI runs. She owns 1,441 runs at 30.65. She has two tons and 7 fifties. Ellyse Perry, who scored 33 in the opener versus NZ Women, has 4,362 runs from 159 matches (132 innings) at 49-plus. Sophie Molineux, who claimed a three-fer against NZ Women, has 26 WODI scalps at 13-plus. Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu was her side's top scorer against IND-W. In 116 WODIs, she owns 3,921 runs at 35.31.