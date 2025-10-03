2nd unofficial ODI: Riyan Parag hits 58 versus Australia A
What's the story
The 2nd unofficial ODI between India A and Australia A saw Riyan Parag chip in with a score of 58. The match being held at Green Park, Kanpur, saw India A perish for 246 runs in 45.5 overs. Besides Parag's heroics, Tilak Varma scored a sensational 94. It was Varma's effort which got India A to 246. Here's more.
Knock
Parag chips with 58
Varma walked out when India A were 0/1 and soon the side was reduced to 6/2 and then 17/3. Varma was joined by Parag and the two steadied the ship. Parag got to a fine half-century before perishing for 58 off 54 balls. He slammed six fours and a six. Parag was dismissed by Will Sutherland, who managed 2/25 from 9 overs (3 maidens).
Information
10th fifty in List A cricket for Parag
In 52 List A matches, Parag has raced to 1,860 runs at 42-plus. This was his 10th fifty in the 50-over format. He owns 5 tons, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, he has played one ODI for India, scoring 15 runs.