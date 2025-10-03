England thrash South Africa in ICC Women's World Cup: Stats

England's women's cricket team has started their ICC Women's World Cup campaign with a bang, defeating South Africa by a whopping margin of 10 wickets. The match, played in Guwahati on Friday, saw the Proteas bundled out for just 69 runs in 20.4 overs - their second-lowest total in ODI World Cup history. Linsey Smith was the star of the show for England, picking up three wickets for just seven runs. Here's more.

Bowling brilliance Wolvaardt, Luus, Kapp fall in powerplay England's decision to bowl first paid off as Smith struck early, dismissing both openers in her first two overs. She sent back South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt for five with a sharp caught-and-bowled chance and cleaned up Tazmin Brits for the same score. Lauren Bell then joined the party, knocking over Sune Luus for just two runs. Smith continued her stellar performance by sending back Marizanne Kapp for four runs, leaving South Africa in deep trouble at 38/5 after the 10-over powerplay.

Spin success Jafta tries to hold fort but to no avail Despite a valiant effort from wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta, who top-scored with 22 off 36 balls, the collapse continued. She too fell in the 18th over, bowled by Sophie Ecclestone. The left-arm spinner dismissed Nadine de Klerk (3) and Jafta, ending with figures of 2/19. Charlie Dean wrapped up the tail with 2/14 while Bell ended with 1/24. Smith's stellar figures of 3/7 in just four overs decimated South Africa's top order and ensured they never recovered.

Batting performance England chase down target with ease With South Africa folded for 69, England's batters had a small target to chase and finish the job quickly. Amy Jones (40 not out off 50 balls) and Tammy Beaumont (21 not out off 35 balls) made sure of that as they cruised to victory in just 14.1 overs. The win gave England a huge boost in their net run rate ahead of their second game against Bangladesh on Tuesday, which could be affected by rain.

ENG records England earn these records As per Cricbuzz, this is second 10-wicket win over South Africa Women in ODI World Cup history after Australia earned the same at Bengaluru in 1997 (target: 164). This is England's 3rd 10-wicket win in Women's World Cup. 10-wicket victories for ENG-W in World Cup events: vs IND-W, Nelson, 1982 (target: 62) vs IRE-W, Melbourne, 1988 (target: 110) vs SA-W, Guwahati, 2025 (target: 70)*