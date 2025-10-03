2nd Unofficial ODI: Tilak Varma slams 94 versus Australia A
What's the story
Tilak Varma produced the goods for India A against Australia A in the 2nd unofficial ODI at Green Park, Kanpur. India A were bowled out for 246 in 45.5 overs with Varma leading the way. He hit a knock worth 94 runs from 122 balls. He was part of a 101-run stand alongside Riyan Parag. Here's more.
Information
10th fifty in List A cricket for Varma
Varma's 94 was laced with 5 fours and 4 sixes. Playing his 40th List A match, he has raced to 1,642 runs at an average of 46-plus. This was his 10th fifty in List A cricket (100s: 5).
Knock
Varma plays his part for India A
Varma walked out when India A were 0/1 and soon the side was reduced to 6/2 and then 17/3. Varma was joined by Parag and the two steadied the ship. After Parag departed, India A lost wickets as Varma held his fort from one end. He was the final India A batter to get dismissed. Jack Edwards dismissed Varma for 94.