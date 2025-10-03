2nd Unofficial ODI: Tilak Varma slams 94 versus Australia A

Varma's 94 was laced with 5 fours and 4 sixes. Playing his 40th List A match, he has raced to 1,642 runs at an average of 46-plus. This was his 10th fifty in List A cricket (100s: 5).

Knock

Varma plays his part for India A

Varma walked out when India A were 0/1 and soon the side was reduced to 6/2 and then 17/3. Varma was joined by Parag and the two steadied the ship. After Parag departed, India A lost wickets as Varma held his fort from one end. He was the final India A batter to get dismissed. Jack Edwards dismissed Varma for 94.