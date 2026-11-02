Australian pace trio rested for England white-ball series: Details
What's the story
Australia have announced their squads for the upcoming home white-ball series against England, starting November 13. The eight-match series will feature three ODIs and five T20Is. Notably, key players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood have been rested as they prepare for Australia's ICC World Test Championship assignments against New Zealand and India. Here are further details.
Injury update
Ellis to miss ODI leg
Along with Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood, fellow pacer Nathan Ellis will also miss the ODI leg of the series.
He is still recovering from a side strain he sustained during the September series against South Africa.
Ellis has been a regular feature in Australia's white-ball sides to fill in for the pace trio. He has 98 wickets across ODIs and T20Is.
New faces
New faces in Australia's squad
Australia have included several new faces in their squad.
Former ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup players Mahli Beardman and Oliver Peake have been included in the 14-member ODI squad.
Emerging all-rounders Jack Edwards and Liam Scott are also part of this squad.
For the T20I format, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Lachlan Shaw, and Sam Harper have been named among other new entrants.
Player absence
Several other Test regulars to miss T20I series
Several established players will also miss the T20I leg.
Test regulars Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, and Cooper Connolly will skip the five-match series after playing in the ODI series.
Jake Fraser-McGurk, who last played for Australia in July 2025, is also part of the T20I squad.
Selection remarks
George Bailey on the opportunity this series presents to players
Australia's selection chair George Bailey spoke about the opportunity this series presents to players.
"These ODI and T20 matches provide several players, many of whom have had opportunities on recent tours, with a great chance to further demonstrate their ability against very strong opposition," he said.
He also expressed excitement over Mahli Beardman's return after impressive performances for Australia A.
Squads
Here are the squads
ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, and Adam Zampa.
T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Owen, Lachlan Shaw, and Adam Zampa.
Information
A look at series schedule
The first ODI between Australia and England will be played in Perth on November 13, followed by matches in Adelaide and Hobart on November 15 and 18, respectively.