Big names missing from Australia's squads for Pakistan, Bangladesh series 

Australia have announced their squad for the upcoming white-ball tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh, with emerging talent making their debut. Teenage batting sensation Oliver Peake and promising all-rounder Liam Scott have been given their first senior national call-ups. Joel Davies has also been included in Australia's T20 squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh starting June. Besides this series, Australia will play three ODIs in Pakistan, starting on May 30, followed by as many ODIs in Bangladesh.

Notable absences Maxwell to miss Bangladesh series; other notable absentees Notably, Glenn Maxwell will miss the Bangladesh series as he heads to the US for the entire Major League Cricket season. He will be playing for Washington Freedom alongside Steve Smith, who was also not selected in the T20 squad for Bangladesh after a late World Cup call-up earlier this year. Other notable absentees from this revamped T20 group are all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Matt Short.

Injury recovery Cummins, Hazlewood, and Starc to focus on red-ball workloads ODI captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc will not be part of the tours. The pace trio is said to have recovered from their respective injuries during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They will now shift their focus toward building up their red-ball workloads ahead of August's two-Test home series against Bangladesh.

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Squad changes IPL commitments delay return for these players Players whose teams are likely to make it to the IPL playoffs will miss the three-match ODI series in Pakistan starting May 30. The finals of the lucrative Indian T20 tournament are scheduled from May 26-31. Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, and Ben Dwarshuis will join the squad in Bangladesh after their IPL commitments end.

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New faces A look at other key takeaways The long IPL season and the upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh have opened doors for domestic players on the verge of national selection. A total of 24 players have been named across the three squads. Matthew Kuhnemann, who has been included in all three squads with Adam Zampa, makes it three left-arm spinners in the T20 squad.

Information Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa.

Information Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.