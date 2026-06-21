3rd T20I: Dominant Australia thrash Bangladesh to script whitewash

Match dynamics

Hridoy shines for Bangladesh amid collapse

Bangladesh's top-order batters fell like nine pins during the powerplay, as the team was reduced to 11/3. Stand-in captain Towhid Hridoy, however, stood his ground and scored an unbeaten 61* while batting at four. However, he hardly got any support as Rishad Hossain (16) was the only other Bangladeshi player to score in double digits. Hridoy's efforts took Bangladesh past 100 (108/9), but the total was far from competitive.