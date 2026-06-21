3rd T20I: Dominant Australia thrash Bangladesh to script whitewash
What's the story
Australia have scripted a 3-0 whitewash against Bangladesh with a dominant seven-wicket triumph in the third and final T20 International match in Chattogram. A thumping bowling display meant the Tigers could only manage to post 109/8 while batting first in Chattogram. The Aussies chased down the target without any hassle, with skipper Mitchell Marsh's 60 leading the charge. Here are the key stats.
Match dynamics
Hridoy shines for Bangladesh amid collapse
Bangladesh's top-order batters fell like nine pins during the powerplay, as the team was reduced to 11/3. Stand-in captain Towhid Hridoy, however, stood his ground and scored an unbeaten 61* while batting at four. However, he hardly got any support as Rishad Hossain (16) was the only other Bangladeshi player to score in double digits. Hridoy's efforts took Bangladesh past 100 (108/9), but the total was far from competitive.
Chase
Marsh leads the run chase
The Aussies were off to a stellar start with Marsh dominating a 54-run opening stand alongside Josh Inglis (17). The former was at his destructive best, as his 60-run knock completely dashed Bangladesh's outside chances in the game. Cooper Connolly (15) and Tim David (12*) also played their part as the visitors crossed the line with 54 balls to spare.
Hridoy
7th T20I fifty for Hridoy
Hridoy's 61* off 51 balls was laced with three fours and as many maximums. The batter's seventh T20I fifty took him to 1,365 runs from 62 matches at an average of 29.67 (SR: 126.15). 144 of his runs have come in four matches versus the Aussies at 48 (50: 1). Notably, Hridoy struck his maiden T20I fifty as captain.
Information
4,000 runs in T20 cricket
During his stay, Hridoy went past 4,000 runs in T20 cricket. The batter has now raced to 4,013 runs from 165 matches at 31.1. This was his 23rd fifty in T20 cricket. He also boasts two tons in the format.
Spell
Sensational spell from Johnson
Spencer Johnson was Australia's best bowler, taking two wickets for just six runs in four overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the most economical four-over spell by an Aussie bowler in T20Is. Nathan Ellis (4/21) and Adam Zampa (4/22) also took two wickets each in their respective four-over spells. Nikhil Chaudhary (1/27 from four overs) was Australia's other wicket-taker in the game.