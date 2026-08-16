Changes coming? Pat Cummins drops hints after defeat to Bangladesh
What's the story
Australian skipper Pat Cummins has hinted at possible changes in the team after their shocking Test defeat to Bangladesh in Darwin. The historic nine-wicket loss came on Day 4, with Bangladesh chasing down a paltry 57. Australia were earlier bowled out for 198 before Bangladesh responded with a massive 426. Cummins said there were "no excuses" for this unexpected result and admitted that they had been outplayed in "all facets."
Defense
Cummins hints at possible changes
Despite the defeat, Cummins defended his team's preparation, saying it was "pretty much spot-on."
He praised Bangladesh's performance but admitted that Australia needed to bat longer and penetrate with the ball.
The captain also hinted at possible changes for the second Test in Mackay next weekend.
"I think every time there's a game like this, you always kind of look at your match-ups and your make-up with the team for the next one," said Cummins after the match.
Criticism
Australian batting lineup under fire
The Australian batting lineup has come under fire after their loss.
Jake Weatherald, who opened the batting, scored 23 and 0. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne failed to convert a second-innings start.
Cameron Green and Steve Smith were the only Australian batters with 50-plus scores in the match.
Cummins said it's too early to say if there will be changes but admitted such a defeat leaves issues to be discussed.
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Praises for Hazlewood, Green
Despite the loss, Cummins praised Josh Hazlewood and Green. Hazlewood took 6 wickets for 89 runs in the first innings, passing 300 Test wickets. Green scored his maiden Test century on home soil after being one of the batters under pressure heading into this series.
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What next?
The second and final Test between Australia and Bangladesh will begin on August 22 at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. While Australia will go all out to save the series, Bangladesh have an opportunity for their first Test series win on Australian soil.