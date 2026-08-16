Changes coming? Pat Cummins drops hints after defeat to Bangladesh

Despite the defeat, Cummins defended his team's preparation, saying it was "pretty much spot-on."

He praised Bangladesh's performance but admitted that Australia needed to bat longer and penetrate with the ball.

The captain also hinted at possible changes for the second Test in Mackay next weekend.

"I think every time there's a game like this, you always kind of look at your match-ups and your make-up with the team for the next one," said Cummins after the match.