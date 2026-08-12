Australia announce full-strength XI for 1st Test against Bangladesh: Details
What's the story
Australia's captain Pat Cummins has confirmed the team's playing XI for the first Test match against Bangladesh, starting on Thursday. The game will be played at Marrara Stadium in Darwin, Australia's first Test there in 20 years. The squad includes seasoned players like Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, who return after injury breaks.
Comeback players
Hazlewood preferred over Scott Boland
Hazlewood has been preferred over Scott Boland for the final spot in Australia's XI.
This decision comes as Cummins, Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc are set to play together for the first time in over a year.
Lyon also returns after missing out on the latter part of the Ashes due to a hamstring injury.
Squad retention
Green and Webster retain their places
Cameron Green and Beau Webster, both batting all-rounders, have retained their places in the squad.
This comes as a major boost for the team as they prepare for a busy 12-month period with up to 21 Tests scheduled.
Veterans Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith will headline the team's batting line-up.
Meanwhile, Jake Weatherald has retained his place in the opener despite a modest 2025-26 home Ashes campaign.
Team lineup
Australia's final XI for the 1st Test match
The final playing XI for Australia in the first Test is: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.
The match will start at 10am local time on August 13-17 (6:00am IST).