Australia bolster pace attack for England T20I series: Details
What's the story
Fast bowler Henry Thornton has been added to Australia's squad for the five-match T20I series against England. The series kicks off in Melbourne on Saturday. Along with Thornton, Riley Meredith has also been included in the squad to provide extra pace options. This is a major opportunity for both players, especially Thornton, who could be making his T20I debut.
Player profile
Thornton's impressive domestic T20 record
Thornton, 29, has an impressive T20 record with 51 wickets at an average of 20.66.
Despite a high economy rate of 8.72, his pace has kept him on the selectors' radar.
He has represented Australia A in seven List A and First-Class matches between 2023 and 2025, taking seven wickets for 39 runs on his debut against New Zealand in Brisbane.
Veteran return
Meredith's experience could be crucial for Australia
Meredith has six T20Is under his belt but hasn't played since a match against Scotland in 2024.
The other five matches were back in 2021.
His inclusion in the squad adds experience to the team's pace attack as they prepare for their series against England.
Team strategy
An experimental Australian team for the England series
Australia's squad for the T20I series has a somewhat experimental look, with T20Is being the least prioritized format among the three.
The next major events are the Olympics and 2028 T20 World Cup, which are up to two years away.
Other frontline quicks in the squad include Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, and Mahli Beardman.
All-rounders Jack Edwards and Mitch Owen also feature in this unique team composition.
New faces
Zampa supported by Davies and Chaudhary in spin department
Adam Zampa, who missed the last ODI due to back spasms, will be supported by Joel Davies and Nikhil Chaudhary in the spin department.
Both players made promising debuts on the Bangladesh tour earlier this year.
Wicketkeeper-batter Sam Harper is set to make his international debut at his home ground, the MCG, while Jake Fraser-McGurk has been recalled.
Another uncapped wicketkeeper, Lachlan Shaw, is also in the squad led by Mitchell Marsh.
Information
Updated Australia squad for England T20Is
Squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sam Harper, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lachlan Shaw, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Jack Edwards, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson, Henry Thornton, Riley Meredith, Mahli Beardman, Adam Zampa.