Australia's Ashleigh Gardner surpasses 1,500 runs in Women's T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner entered record books with a fine knock versus the Netherlands in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Gardner, who slammed 58 runs off 32 balls, surpassed 1,500 runs in Women's T20Is. She became the 5th Aussie player to attain the feat. Notably, Australia continued their unbeaten streak with a comfortable 98-run win at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Here's more.
Summary
Gardner adds a 101-run stand alongside Mooney
The match was marred by an injury to star player Beth Mooney, who top-scored with 74 runs off just 42 balls. Mooney was forced to retire hurt due to back stiffness after running two at the end of the 14th over. Australia were 51/2 when Gardner joined Mooney in the middle. A 101-run stand was added between the two for the 4th wicket. Both players complemented each other well and scored freely. After Mooney retired hurt, Australia lost Gardner shortly thereafter.
Numbers
A look at Gardner's numbers
Gardner slammed 8 fours and a six in her knock of 58. She struck at 181.25. With this effort, she has raced to 1,542 runs from 102 matches (80 innings) at 24.87. She recorded her 8th fifty. Mooney (3,636), Meg Lanning (3,405), Alyssa Healy (3,054), and Ellyse Perry (2,353) are the other Aussies with 1,500-plus runs. In the coveted T20 World Cup, Gardner has amassed 370 runs from 25 games (22 innings). She averages 21.76 and recorded her maiden fifty.