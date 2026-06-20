Australia's Ashleigh Gardner surpasses 1,500 runs in Women's T20Is: Stats

Summary

Gardner adds a 101-run stand alongside Mooney

The match was marred by an injury to star player Beth Mooney, who top-scored with 74 runs off just 42 balls. Mooney was forced to retire hurt due to back stiffness after running two at the end of the 14th over. Australia were 51/2 when Gardner joined Mooney in the middle. A 101-run stand was added between the two for the 4th wicket. Both players complemented each other well and scored freely. After Mooney retired hurt, Australia lost Gardner shortly thereafter.