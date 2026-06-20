Beth Mooney slams her 7th fifty in Women's T20 WC
What's the story
Australia continued their unbeaten streak in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with a dominant 98-run victory over the Netherlands. The match, held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, saw Beth Mooney top-scoring for Australia with a blistering 74 off just 42 balls. However, her innings was cut short after she retired hurt due to back stiffness while running between wickets in the 14th over. On the other hand, Ashleigh Gardner made her presence felt with a 32-ball 58.
Duo
Mooney, Gardner propel Australia to mammoth 219/6
Australia were 51/2 when Gardner joined Mooney in the middle. A 101-run stand was added between the two for the 4th wicket. Both players complemented each other well and scored freely. After Mooney retired hurt on 74, Australia lost Gardner shortly thereafter as Australia were reduced to 152/3. Mooney didn't return to bat again as Georgia Wareham's explosive 18-ball 41 helped Australia get to 219/6.
Mooney
Mooney slams her 29th fifty in WT20Is
Mooney's 74 was laced with nine fours and a six. She now owns 3,636 runs from 121 matches (115 innings) at 41.31. She recorded her 29th fifty in WT20Is (100s: 2). In the coveted ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Mooney has amassed 843 runs from 31 games at 42.13. She recorder her 7th fifty. Mooney is now the 6th-highest scorer in the coveted tournament. She is also the 3rd Aussie with 800-plus runs.
Information
Australia win the contest
Australia secured a dominant 98-run victory over the Netherlands. As mentioned, Australia posted a challenging total of 219/6. In response, the Dutch Women were restricted to a paltry score of 121/3 in 20 overs.