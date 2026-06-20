Mooney scored 74 runs off 42 balls

Beth Mooney slams her 7th fifty in Women's T20 WC

By Rajdeep Saha 07:27 pm Jun 20, 202607:27 pm

What's the story

Australia continued their unbeaten streak in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with a dominant 98-run victory over the Netherlands. The match, held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, saw Beth Mooney top-scoring for Australia with a blistering 74 off just 42 balls. However, her innings was cut short after she retired hurt due to back stiffness while running between wickets in the 14th over. On the other hand, Ashleigh Gardner made her presence felt with a 32-ball 58.