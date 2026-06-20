Women's T20 World Cup: In-form Australia too good for Netherlands
What's the story
Australia secured a dominant 98-run victory over the Netherlands in their latest Group A tournament match on Saturday at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The win, Australia's third in a row, propelled them to the top of Group A. Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner both scored half-centuries, while Georgia Wareham's explosive cameo helped Australia post a challenging total of 219/6. In response, the Dutch Women were restricted to 121/3 in 20 overs.
Match highlights
Australia score 219/6 in 20 overs
Australia's innings got off to a fiery start, with both openers hitting boundaries off Iris Zwilling in the first over. Despite losing Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry early on, Gardner and Mooney kept the scoreboard ticking. The duo added 101 runs for the third wicket before Mooney retired hurt due to a back spasm at the end of the 14th over. Despite the setback of Mooney's exit, Wareham's explosive knock of 41 off just 18 balls helped Australia score 219/6. Zwilling was the pick of bowlers for Netherlands with figures of 3/52.
Batting woes
Netherlands fall short of target, lose by 98 runs
Chasing a daunting target, the Netherlands got off to a poor start with Phebe Molkenboer dismissed for a duck in the second over. Heather Siegers perished next as the Netherlands became 17/2. Despite a 96-run partnership between Babette de Leede and Sterre Kalis, the Netherlands never looked like threatening Australia's position. Kalis was eventually bowled in the final over as Australia clinched an emphatic victory by 98 runs.
Mooney
Beth Mooney slams her 7th fifty in Women's T20 WC
Mooney's 74 was laced with nine fours and a six. She now owns 3,636 runs from 121 matches (115 innings) at 41.31. She recorded her 29th fifty in WT20Is (100s: 2). In the coveted ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Mooney has amassed 843 runs from 31 games at 42.13. She recorder her 7th fifty. Mooney is now the 6th-highest scorer in the coveted tournament. She is also the 3rd Aussie with 800-plus runs, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Gardner
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner surpasses 1,500 runs in Women's T20Is
Gardner slammed 8 fours and a six in her knock of 58. She struck at 181.25. With this effort, she raced to 1,542 runs from 102 matches (80 innings) at 24.87. She recorded her 8th fifty. Mooney (3,636), Meg Lanning (3,405), Alyssa Healy (3,054), and Ellyse Perry (2,353) are the other Aussies with 1,500-plus runs. In the coveted T20 World Cup, Gardner has amassed 370 runs from 25 games (22 innings). She averages 21.76 and recorded her maiden fifty.
Records
Australia post this record
Australia recorded their maiden 200-plus total in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. It's also the joint-highest total. 200+ team totals in Women's T20 World Cup 219/1 - ENG vs SL, Edgbaston, 2026 219/6 - AUS vs NED, Southampton, 2026* 213/5 - ENG vs PAK, Cape Town, 2023 209/5 - IND vs NED, Headingley, 2026
Do you know?
An unwanted record for Zwilling
As per Cricbuzz, Zwilling's 3/52 is the joint-most expensive bowling figures in Women's T20 WC, alongside India's Shikha Pandey (0/52) against AUS in the 2020 final at the MCG.
Perry
Women's T20 WC: Perry becomes the player with most appearances
Perry managed a score of 1 versus NED-W in what was her 50th match in the competition. She is now the first player to clock 50 appearances. Players with most appearances in Women's T20 World Cup 50 - Ellyse Perry* 43 - Suzie Bates 42 - Alyssa Healy 41 - Harmanpreet Kaur 40 - Sophie Devine