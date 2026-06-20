Women's T20 World Cup: In-form Australia too good for Netherlands

Match highlights

Australia score 219/6 in 20 overs

Australia's innings got off to a fiery start, with both openers hitting boundaries off Iris Zwilling in the first over. Despite losing Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry early on, Gardner and Mooney kept the scoreboard ticking. The duo added 101 runs for the third wicket before Mooney retired hurt due to a back spasm at the end of the 14th over. Despite the setback of Mooney's exit, Wareham's explosive knock of 41 off just 18 balls helped Australia score 219/6. Zwilling was the pick of bowlers for Netherlands with figures of 3/52.