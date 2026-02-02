Listing Team Australia's sub-100 T20I totals against Pakistan
What's the story
Team Australia has suffered its heaviest-ever defeat in a T20 international match, losing to Pakistan by 111 runs. The loss came during the third match of a three-match series at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. This was Australia's third consecutive defeat in the series as they were folded for just 96 while chasing a massive 208-run target. On this note, we list down Australia's sub-100 totals against Pakistan in the T20I format.
#3
96/10 in Lahore, 2026
The 96/10 in the aforementioned game is Australia's third-lowest T20I score against the Men in Green. Chasing a massive target, the visitors crumbled in 16.5 overs, succumbing to Pakistan's spin attack led by Mohammad Nawaz. The left-arm spinner took five wickets as Shaheen Afridi chipped in with two. Cameron Green (22) and Matt Renshaw (23) were the only Aussie batters to touch the 15-run mark as Australia suffered their worst loss by runs in T20Is (111).
#2
89/10 in Abu Dhabi, 2018
Chasing 156 in the 2018 Abu Dhabi T20I, the Aussies were folded for just 89 in 16.5 overs. They were reeling at 22/6 at one stage before Ashton Agar (19) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (34) took the team past the 50-run mark. No other Australian batter could score over 15 that day. Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim took three wickets upfront as pacers Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf trapped two batters each.
#1
89/10 in Dubai, 2012
Another Australia-Pakistan T20I that saw the Aussies get folded for 89 took place in Dubai (2012). The Men in Yellow suffered a shock collapse while batting first that day and could only survive 19.3 overs. While opener David Warner scored 22, Cameron White's 15 was the next best score by an Australian batter. Sohail Tanvir claimed a three-fer as the spin troika of Mohammad Hafeez, Saeed Ajmal, and Raza Hasan took two wickets each in Pakistan's seven-wicket win.