Listing Team Australia's sub-100 T20I totals against Pakistan 

Team Australia has suffered its heaviest-ever defeat in a T20 international match, losing to Pakistan by 111 runs. The loss came during the third match of a three-match series at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. This was Australia's third consecutive defeat in the series as they were folded for just 96 while chasing a massive 208-run target. On this note, we list down Australia's sub-100 totals against Pakistan in the T20I format.

#3 96/10 in Lahore, 2026 The 96/10 in the aforementioned game is Australia's third-lowest T20I score against the Men in Green. Chasing a massive target, the visitors crumbled in 16.5 overs, succumbing to Pakistan's spin attack led by Mohammad Nawaz. The left-arm spinner took five wickets as Shaheen Afridi chipped in with two. Cameron Green (22) and Matt Renshaw (23) were the only Aussie batters to touch the 15-run mark as Australia suffered their worst loss by runs in T20Is (111).

#2 89/10 in Abu Dhabi, 2018 Chasing 156 in the 2018 Abu Dhabi T20I, the Aussies were folded for just 89 in 16.5 overs. They were reeling at 22/6 at one stage before Ashton Agar (19) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (34) took the team past the 50-run mark. No other Australian batter could score over 15 that day. Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim took three wickets upfront as pacers Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf trapped two batters each.

Advertisement