Pakistan thrash Australia in 3rd T20I, complete series whitewash: Stats

Pakistan have thrashed Australia by a massive 111 runs in the third and final T20I of the series, completing a clean sweep. The match was played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday. Saim Ayub and Babar Azam both scored half-centuries, while Mohammad Nawaz took five wickets to help Pakistan secure another T20I whitewash against Australia, following their 3-0 victory in 2018.

Match highlights How did the match pan out? Ayub scored a quickfire 56 off 37 balls, while Babar remained unbeaten on 50. Their efforts helped Pakistan post a challenging total of 207/6. Shadab Khan also chipped in with a score of 46 from 19 balls. In response, Australia faltered under the pressure of Nawaz's spin bowling. He claimed five wickets for just 18 runs, helping Pakistan bowl out Australia for a mere 96 runs in just over 15 overs.

Historical context Pakistan's 2nd T20I series whitewash against Australia Notably, this is not the first time Pakistan have whitewashed Australia in a T20I series. The last time they achieved this feat was in 2018, when they won 3-0. Before that, Pakistan had also defeated Australia 2-0 in a T20I series back in 2010. This recent victory comes as a major confidence booster for the team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

Advertisement

Ayub 6th fifty in Pakistan colors for Ayub Ayub scored 56 runs off 37 balls. He slammed six fours and 2 sixes. With this knock, Ayub has raced to 3,269 runs in T20s from 137 matches at 25.14. He hammered his 20th fifty. For Pakistan, Ayub has managed 1,228 runs from 61 T20Is at 21.92. He clocked his 6th fifty.

Advertisement

Babar Babar Azam completes 4,500 runs in T20Is Babar scored 50* from 36 balls. He slammed 3 fours and a six. He is now the first batter in T20Is to surpass 4,500 runs. He owns 4,505 runs from 139 matches at 39.51. He hit his 39th fifty (100s: 3). Babar steered clear of Virat Kohli (38) in terms of owining the most T20I fifties.

Information Babar surpasses 500 runs versus Australia Babar also went past 500 runs versus the Aussies. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 14 matches he now owns 506 runs at 46. He registered his 6th fifty.

Do you know? 98th fifty in T20s for Babar Babar also recorded his 98th fifty overall in T20s. From 342 matches (331 innings), Babar now owns 11,814 runs at 42.19. Apart from 98 fifties, he also has 11 centuries.

Shadab Shadab chips in with a whirlwind 46 Shadab hit 46 runs off 19 balls. He hammered 5 fours and 2 sixes, striking at 242.11. In 333 T20 matches, Shadab now owns 3,605 runs at 18.97. Notably, he surpassed 250 fours (252). For Pakistan, Shadab owns 891 runs from 117 matches (63 innings) at 18.95.

Information How did Aussie bowlers fare? Aussie pacer Ben Dwarshuis picked 2/39 from his 4 overs. Matthew Kuhnemann clocked 1/27 from 4 overs. Matthew Short bowled 3 overs and managed 1/31. Connolly conceded 47 runs and claimed 1 scalp from 4 overs. Green picked 1/43 from 3 overs.

PAK Mohammad Nawaz claims his 2nd five-wicket haul in T20Is With his figures worth 5/18, Nawaz has raced to 94 scalps from 91 matches (86 innings) at 20.77. He claimed his 2nd five-wicket haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nawaz is just the 2nd bowler to take a five-wicket haul versus Australia in T20Is. He joined former Sri Lankan ace Ajantha Mendis (6/16). Meanwhile, Nawaz now owns 7 scalps versus Australia from 4 matches at 10.85.

Information Nawaz races to 264 scalps overall in T20s In 316 T20s, Nawaz has amassed 264 scalps from 297 innings. He averages 26.11. Nawaz claimed his 3rd five-wicket haul in the 20-over format. He also owns two four-fers.