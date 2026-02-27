Sophie Molineux ruled out of remaining India series: Details

Injury updates

Injury woes for Australia; Harmanpreet back for India

Ellyse Perry and Kim Garth were already ruled out of the ODI series due to quad injuries. Their participation in the upcoming Test match remains uncertain. On India's side, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has recovered from a leg injury that kept her off the field during Australia's innings in the first ODI. She won the toss again and chose to bat first on a sunny day at Bellerive Oval, where conditions are expected to be ideal for batting.