Sophie Molineux ruled out of remaining India series: Details
What's the story
Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the remaining matches in the multi-format women's series against India due to lower back pain. The injury will keep her out of the last two ODIs and a one-off Test at WACA. Allrounder Nicola Carey will replace Molineux in Australia's squad, marking their only change from the team that won the ODI opener by six wickets.
Injury updates
Injury woes for Australia; Harmanpreet back for India
Ellyse Perry and Kim Garth were already ruled out of the ODI series due to quad injuries. Their participation in the upcoming Test match remains uncertain. On India's side, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has recovered from a leg injury that kept her off the field during Australia's innings in the first ODI. She won the toss again and chose to bat first on a sunny day at Bellerive Oval, where conditions are expected to be ideal for batting.
Team composition
Shafali Verma, Renuka Singh rested by India
Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma makes her WODI debut after five WT20Is, while seam bowling allrounder Amanjot Kaur has also been included in the squad. They replace Shafali Verma and quick Renuka Singh, who have been rested. After losing the WT20I leg 1-2, Australia made a strong comeback with a comprehensive win at Allan Border Field on Tuesday.
Team lineup
Australia's squad for ODI series
Australia's squad for the ODI series against India: Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown. Meanwhile, India's squad features Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, and Vaishnavi Sharma.