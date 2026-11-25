How Australia's T20I side has fared at The Gabba: Stats
What's the story
Australia and England will lock horns in the third T20I at The Gabba, Brisbane, on November 27. The five-match series is currently level (1-1) after England thrashed the Aussies at Carrara Oval. Australia head into the crucial encounter with a remarkable record in Brisbane. Have a look at their T20I numbers at this iconic venue.
Record
Seven wins in nine games
Between 2006 and 2025, Australia played nine T20Is at The Gabba, winning seven and losing just one. One match was abandoned.
Their only defeat on this ground came against the West Indies in 2013.
Apart from beating the Windies, Australia have defeated India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka here.
They are yet to face England in Brisbane.
Numbers
A look at notable numbers
The average score batting first at The Gabba in T20Is is 151. Australia have the highest team total here (209/3 vs South Africa, 2006).
Only three batters have 100-plus runs at this venue - David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, and Aaron Finch.
Meanwhile, Adam Zampa has the most T20I wickets here - 9 at 11.78.
Information
Overall head-to-head record
According to Cricinfo, Australia and England have clashed in 28 T20Is with 13 wins each. Two matches were abandoned. Australia have an 8-4 lead over England in home T20Is.