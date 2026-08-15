1st Test: Bangladesh further tighten grip over Australia
What's the story
Team Bangladesh has tightened its grip over the ongoing opening Test match against Australia, reducing the visitors to 161/4 at stumps on Day 3. After posting a competitive first-innings total of 426/10 in Darwin, Hasan Mahmud came out firing and dismissed both Australian openers early. The pitch offered some assistance to spinners, which was effectively utilized by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam, who picked up a wicket each. As the Aussies still trail by 67 runs with six wickets in hand, the Tigers are in complete command.
Lead expansion
Mehidy powers Bangladesh's lead past 200 runs
Bangladesh started the day at 351 for six, having been put in a strong position by Tanzid Hasan's century (101), Najmul Hossain Shanto's 84, and Mominul Haque's 49.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was unbeaten on 32 at stumps on Day 2, operated brilliantly with the lower-order batters as the visitors went past the 400-run mark.
He added 46 runs each with Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud before going down as the ninth batter.
Mehidy made 65 as Bangladesh finished at 426/10, responding to Australia's first innings score of 198/10.
Mehidy
10th Test fifty for Mehidy
Mehidy smoked five fours and a six during his 154-ball 65.
With his latest fifty, the all-rounder has raced to 2,296 runs in 59 Tests at an average of 24.16, as per Cricinfo.
Besides scoring 10 fifties in this format, he has also slammed a couple of tons.
134 of his runs have come across five innings versus Australia at 33.50. This was his maiden fifty against them.
Hazlewood
Hazlewood completes 300 Test wickets with six-fer
Each of Bangladesh's final four wickets went to Hazlewood's credit.
Having claimed 6/89 from 28 overs (3 maidens), the pacer became the ninth bowler from his country to take 300 Test wickets.
H has now raced to 301 wickets across 77 Tests (144 innings) at 24.02.
Hazlewood, who claimed his 14th Test fifer, went wicket-less in his only previous Test against Bangladesh.
174 of his wickets have come across 42 home Tests at 22.43 (5W: 8).
History!
History for the quartet!
Hazlewood's feat means Australia became the first team to field four bowlers with at least 300 Test wickets under their belt.
Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins boast 568, 435, and 316 Test wickets, respectively.
No other team has fielded four players with even 200 Test wickets.
The Australian bowling quartet's collective impact is nothing short of extraordinary.
In the 36 matches they have played together, they have taken a whopping 577 wickets, averaging just over 16 wickets per game.
Australian innings
Australia lost both openers early on
Australia's second innings started under immediate pressure as they lost both their openers before reaching 40.
Hasan Mahmud, who claimed a six-fer in his first outing, trapped Jake Weatherald for a three-ball duck before sending back Travis Head for 17.
Marnus Labuschagne (31 off 59) was guilty of throwing away his start, as Taijul Islam disturbed his stumps.
A 49-run stand between Steven Smith (44 off 88) and Cameron Green (43* off 86) then took the Aussies past 100 before Mehidy dismissed the former.
Situation
Australia in deep trouble
Green was then joined by Alex Carey (19* off 50) as both batters were cautious and watchful in the final session.
Having ended at stumps on 161/4, they still need another 67 runs to make Bangladesh bat again.
Mahmud's 11 overs resulted in 33 runs and two wickets. Spin twins Taijul (1/28 from 9 overs) and Mehidy (1/20 from 13 overs) were the others to strike.