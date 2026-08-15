1st Test: Bangladesh further tighten grip over Australia

Bangladesh started the day at 351 for six, having been put in a strong position by Tanzid Hasan's century (101), Najmul Hossain Shanto's 84, and Mominul Haque's 49.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was unbeaten on 32 at stumps on Day 2, operated brilliantly with the lower-order batters as the visitors went past the 400-run mark.

He added 46 runs each with Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud before going down as the ninth batter.

Mehidy made 65 as Bangladesh finished at 426/10, responding to Australia's first innings score of 198/10.