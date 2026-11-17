Bellerive is known for being a great batting strip in 50-over cricket, with plenty of 50-over scores well over 300.

The last domestic One-Day Cup game there saw Victoria score 304 for seven while batting first.

Even though it will be cool and windy as usual in November, these conditions will affect which ends spinners bowl from due to often short boundaries.

Meanwhile, the game will get underway at 9:00am IST.