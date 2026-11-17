3rd ODI: England take on Australia in series decider
What's the story
Australia and England are set to face off in a rare ODI series decider at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on Wednesday. The match will be the first of its kind since 1979, when the two teams last met in a bilateral ODI series decider. This is also the first time that Bellerive Oval will host a men's ODI since 2018. Here is the preview of the third game.
Match conditions
Pitch report and conditions
Bellerive is known for being a great batting strip in 50-over cricket, with plenty of 50-over scores well over 300.
The last domestic One-Day Cup game there saw Victoria score 304 for seven while batting first.
Even though it will be cool and windy as usual in November, these conditions will affect which ends spinners bowl from due to often short boundaries.
Meanwhile, the game will get underway at 9:00am IST.
Team stats
Australia aim to end dismal run
Despite being the reigning World Champions, Australia's recent ODI record has been disappointing.
They have won only two of their last nine series, with only one win this year against Zimbabwe in September.
A victory over England, even without key players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis, could restore some confidence in the team.
Team performance
England have more to lose
England have been on a winning streak, winning their last three bilateral series this year.
However, they haven't won an ODI series in Australia or South Africa since 2017-18.
Despite being the visitors, they have more to lose against a depleted Australian side.
England's batting and bowling were impressive in Adelaide, but could have been better with catching.
Team strategies
Beardman returns for Australia; Curran or Overton for England?
Australia will welcome back Mahli Beardman, who was rested in Adelaide.
His return could change the overall effectiveness of the attack on a surface that doesn't have Perth Stadium's unique pace and bounce.
Meanwhile, England's side looked well-balanced in Adelaide and is unlikely to make any structural changes.
The only debate is which seam-bowling all-rounder to use between Sam Curran and Jamie Overton.
H2H
Head-to-head record
Coming to the head-to-head record, the two teams clashed in 164 ODIs, with Australia winning 93, as per Cricinfo.
While England have won 66 games, two were tied (NR: 3).
Australia lead the head-to-head record 49-26 at home, while England lead 38-36 on English soil.
Notably, Australia routed England 3-0 in their last bilateral series Down Under.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIs
Australia Probable XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Renshaw, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Mahli Beardman.
England Probable XI: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jofra Archer.
Numbers that matter
Here are the key performers
Beardman finished with 6/24 across 7.4 overs (1 maiden) in the series opener - the fourth-best figures by any bowler on ODI debut.
Banton, who struck a knock worth 121 off 99 balls in the previous game, has 540 ODI runs at 60 this year.
The second match also saw Joe Root become the first English cricketer to reach 50 half-centuries in ODIs (100s: 20).
Marsh now scored five fifties across eight ODIs this year. The tally includes 349 runs at a strike rate of 130.22.
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