Australia's batsmen were reckless, losing their wickets to careless shots.

Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk gave a promising start with 22 off 11 balls but fell to a skied heave.

No. 3 Sam Harper hit three sixes in his innings of 26 but couldn't capitalize on the start.

Their brilliance in the powerplay meant Australia were going well at 55/1 at one stage.

However, Overton's stellar performance, along with Liam Dawson's 3/16, reduced Australia to a mere 92 for seven.

The hosts were eventually bowled out for just 108 in 16.5 overs.