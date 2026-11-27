Dominant England thrash Australia in 3rd T20I, earn series lead
What's the story
England recorded a stunning seven-wicket win over Australia in the third T20I, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match affair. The victory came on Friday night at the Gabba, a venue notorious for its brutal treatment of English cricket teams. The win was powered by Jamie Overton's fiery five-wicket haul, which helped England bowl out Australia for just 108 runs in 16.5 overs. The Brits later chased down the revised 93-run target in just 8.5 overs.
Australian innings
Overton, Dawson rattle Australia
Australia's batsmen were reckless, losing their wickets to careless shots.
Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk gave a promising start with 22 off 11 balls but fell to a skied heave.
No. 3 Sam Harper hit three sixes in his innings of 26 but couldn't capitalize on the start.
Their brilliance in the powerplay meant Australia were going well at 55/1 at one stage.
However, Overton's stellar performance, along with Liam Dawson's 3/16, reduced Australia to a mere 92 for seven.
The hosts were eventually bowled out for just 108 in 16.5 overs.
Game impact
England chase down revised target
England's chase was interrupted by three rain delays, but Jordan Cox managed to steer his side home with an unbeaten 33 off 14 balls.
The match witnessed a flurry of wickets to Riley Meredith, but England still managed to chase down the revised target of 93 in just 8.5 overs.
Aneurin Donald made a stunning 32 off just 12 balls at the top.
Overton
Overton becomes 2nd Englishman to claim T20I fifer
Overton's final figures were five for 12 from four overs.
As per Cricinfo, the pacer claimed only the second five-wicket haul by an England bowler in T20 internationals.
Sam Curran was the first to achieve this feat with his 5/10 against Afghanistan in the 2022 World Cup.
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz and Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis are the only other bowlers with T20I fifers versus Australia.
Information
Here are his stats
With this spell, Overton has raced to 38 wickets across 30 T20Is at an average of 7.94. Seven of his wickets have come across five outings against Australia. In T20 cricket, the pacer now has 188 wickets from 223 matches. This was his second five-wicket haul (4W: 3).
Historic low
Australia suffer their lowest-ever T20I total at home
As per Cricinfo, Australia's total of 108 runs is now their lowest-ever all-out score in a home T20I match, beating the previous worst of 111/10 against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2022.
This was also Australia's second-lowest T20I score against England.
Their worst remains 79/10 in the 2005 Southampton match.
Spells
Three-fers for Dawson, Meredith
Dawson bowled three overs in the game and returned with 3/16, including a maiden.
This spell took him to 44 wickets across 42 T20Is at an economy of 7.76.
Meanwhile, all three fallen England wickets went to Meredith's credit. The pacer's four overs went for 30 runs.
These were his career-best T20I figures, which have taken him to 14 wickets from nine T20Is (ER: 9.42).