MCG Test: Australia out to pile on England's Ashes misery

The fourth Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series is set to begin on December 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Australia have already retained the urn after winning the first three Tests, and now they are looking for another win and aiming to go 4-0 up. England, on the other hand, will be hoping for a Christmas miracle to avoid a whitewash with the 5th Test at SCG to follow. Here's the match preview.

Captain's commitment England's captain vows to protect players Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, England's captain Ben Stokes expressed his determination to protect his players. He said there is still hope of salvaging something from this tour. However, he didn't agree with Zak Crawley's statement that a 3-2 scoreline wouldn't be too bad. "I hope it doesn't get lost, but this Australian team is very, very good," he told reporters.

Quest for victory Australia out to make it 4-0 Australia's captain Pat Cummins returned for the 3rd Test after an injury. He led his side to a solid 80-run win before being ruled out for the remainder of the series. Steve Smith will lead the side again. Notably, Smith helped Australia take a 2-0 lead before missing the 3rd Test. The rise of Travis Head as a makeshift opener has helped the Aussies. Similarly, pacer Mitchell Starc has been in top form throughout the series.

Team adjustments Australia face injury concerns Australia will miss Nathan Lyon, who is ruled out due to injury. Meanwhile, Cummins won't play in the remaining matches as he's opted not to risk long-term damage to his back after an impressive comeback in Adelaide. The selectors have a choice between replacing him with Todd Murphy or opting for an all-pace attack on a well-grassed surface. Cameron Green is also under pressure to perform and could be replaced by Beau Webster, who brings off-spin among his all-round skills.

Team modifications England makes changes for the 4th Test England have stood by Ben Duckett amid recent controversies but dropped Ollie Pope for Jacob Bethell, who will bat at No. 3. Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the tour with a side strain, making way for Gus Atkinson's return to the pace attack. Despite these changes, there is still no place for specialist spinner Shoaib Bashir in the squad.

Probable XIs A look at the likely XIs Australia (possible XI): Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green/Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland. England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue.

Information A look at the pitch report One expects to see a surface assisting batters and bowlers alike. The last time, Australia and India were involved in a gripping 5-day affair here at the MCG. As per reports, there was 7mm of grass on the surface.