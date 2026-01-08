WTC 2025-27: Australia consolidate top spot with Ashes win

Australia won the 2025/26 Ashes after beating England in the fifth and final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. The hosts successfully chased down 160 runs on the final day. Earlier, did well to reduce the deficit, having racked up 342 in the second innings. As a result of this win, Australia consolidated their top spot in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table.

Match details How the Sydney Test panned out Electing to bat, England compiled 384 on the back of Joe Root's historic century. Harry Brook also scored a counter-attacking 84, with Michael Neser taking four wickets. Australia responded with a substantial 567 as Travis Head and Steve Smith slammed tons. Despite being behind, Jacob Bethell's century helped England take a lead. However, Australia chased down 160 in the second session on Day 5.

Australia Australia solidify top spot As mentioned, Australia consolidated their top spot in the ongoing WTC cycle. They have now won seven out of eight matches played so far. This has helped them increase their Points Percentage (PCT) from 85.71 to an impressive 87.5, further solidifying their position. Australia started the current cycle with a 3-0 win over West Indies in the Caribbean.

England England's position in WTC 2025-27 standings Despite their efforts, England remain at seventh spot in the WTC 2025-27 standings. Their PCT has now plunged to 31.66. The Englishmen have managed to win only three of their 10 Tests, losing six and drawing one. Before the Ashes, England drew the five-match Test series against England at home 2-2. They were 2-1 ahead before losing the final Test at The Oval.

Information What about other teams? While Australia top the WTC standings, New Zealand are second with a PCT of 77.78. South Africa (75.00), Sri Lanka (66.67), Pakistan (50.00), and India (48.15) follow the Kiwis. Meanwhile, Bangladesh (16.67) and West Indies (4.17) are behind England.