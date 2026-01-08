Australia beat England in Sydney, win 2025/26 Ashes 4-1: Stats

Australia claimed a five-wicket win over England at Sydney Cricket Ground to seal the 2025/26 Ashes 4-1. The hosts successfully chased down 160 on the final day with a concerted batting effort. While Usman Khawaja played his final Test innings, Travis Head was adjudged the Player of the Match. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc was the Player of the series for taking 31 wickets.

Match How the match panned out Electing to bat, England compiled 384 on the back of Joe Root's historic century. Harry Brook also scored a counter-attacking 84, with Michael Neser taking four wickets. Australia responded with a substantial 567 as Travis Head and Steve Smith slammed tons. Despite being behind, Jacob Bethell's century helped England take a lead. However, Australia chased down 160 in the second session on Day 5.

Root Root, Brook bolster England Despite a solid start, England were 57/3 early in the Test. However, Root and Brook added a 169-run stand to bolster them. Root scored a composed 160 off 242 balls, laced with 14 boundaries. Brook was the aggressor, having smashed a 97-ball 84 (6 fours and 1 six). Jamie Smith (46) and Will Jacks (27) also played crucial knocks down the order.

Milestones Root shatters records with 41st Test ton Root equaled Australian legend Ricky Ponting's record of 41 Test centuries. The duo is only behind India's Sachin Tendulkar (51) and South Africa's Jacques Kallis (45) in terms of Test tons. Root now has 17 scores of 150-plus runs in Tests. Only Tendulkar (20), West Indies' Brian Lara (19), Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (19), and Australia's Don Bradman (18) are ahead of him.