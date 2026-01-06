Batters to record fastest 150s in the Ashes (by balls)

Travis Head shattered a ton of records with a fine century in the second innings of the fifth and final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground . He scored a blistering 163 runs off just 166 balls, hitting 24 fours and a six along the way. This was his third hundred of the series, which put the Aussies in command. Here we look at the batters to record the fastest 150s in the men's Ashes (by balls).

#3 Travis Head - 152 balls Head's latest heroics handed him the third spot on this list, as he took just 152 balls to touch the 150-run mark in the aforementioned match. Responding to England's first innings score of 384/10, the Aussies were off to a stellar start with Head leading the charge. He dominated 50-plus stands with each of the first four wickets en route to his 163 off just 166 balls. Australia were 288/4 at the time of his dismissal.

#3 Zak Crawley - 152 balls Head shares the third spot on this list with current England opener Zak Crawley, who also took 152 balls to attain the 150-run mark in the second innings of the 2023 Manchester Test. Crawley tormented the Aussie bowlers that day, scoring a ton from 93 balls. Just when he loojed set for a double-ton, Cameron Green dismissed him. Crawley struck 21 fours and three sixes in his majestic 189 off 182 balls as the game ended in a draw.

#2 Travis Head - 143 balls Head also owns the second spot on this list, having stunned England with a 152-run knock in the second innings of the 2021-22 Ashes opener in Brisbane. Batting at number five, the southpaw scored runs for fun as he hammered 14 boundaries and four sixes during his 148-ball stay. Notably, Head took just 143 balls to complete his hundred. Australia comfortably won by nine wickets.