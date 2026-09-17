Matthew Wade retires from BBL to focus on coaching
What's the story
Matthew Wade, the former Australian cricketer, has announced his retirement from the Big Bash League (BBL). The former wicketkeeper-batter will now focus on his coaching career. Wade had already been serving as Australia's white-ball batting coach. He was consulting with the men's team last year while still playing in the BBL for Hobart Hurricanes. Here are further details.
Career highlights
Wade's journey in BBL
Wade's BBL journey began with Melbourne Stars in the inaugural season (2011-12), where he played alongside the late Shane Warne.
He also represented Melbourne Renegades before returning to Tasmania to play for Hobart Hurricanes.
After announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2024, Wade remained a key figure in BBL history.
He bows out with 2,978 runs scored in 119 BBL games at a strike rate of 142.35.
Lasting influence
Jeff Vaughan praises Wade
Hurricanes coach Jeff Vaughan praised Wade for his competitive spirit and ability to change a game quickly.
He also highlighted the cricketer's willingness to share his knowledge with others, saying, "He has a fantastic cricket brain and has always been willing to share his knowledge and challenge those around him to get better."
Vaughan added that many players in their system have benefited from playing alongside Wade.
Tribute
Salliann Beams pays tribute to Wade
Salliann Beams, the high-performance manager for the Hurricanes, also paid tribute to Wade.
She said, "Matthew has been an incredibly important figure for the Hurricanes and Tasmanian cricket over a long period of time."
Beams emphasized that while Wade's record speaks for itself, his influence on players and people around him isn't always reflected in numbers.
Information
A look at his T20 numbers
Overall, Wade amassed 5,428 runs from 287 T20s at an average of 26.73. His tally includes a strike rate of 137.41, a ton, and 27 half-centuries. For Australia, he racked up 1,202 runs in 92 T20Is at 26.13.