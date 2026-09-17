Matthew Wade retires from BBL to focus on coaching

Wade's BBL journey began with Melbourne Stars in the inaugural season (2011-12), where he played alongside the late Shane Warne.

He also represented Melbourne Renegades before returning to Tasmania to play for Hobart Hurricanes.

After announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2024, Wade remained a key figure in BBL history.

He bows out with 2,978 runs scored in 119 BBL games at a strike rate of 142.35.