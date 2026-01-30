Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz pips Alexander Zverev in five-set thriller

Carlos Alcaraz 's hunt for a maiden Australian Open title is on. Number one ranked and top seed Alcaraz went on to beat Alexander Zverev in a gruelling five-set thriller. Despite taking a 2-0 lead in this semi-final clash at Rod Laver Arena, Alcaraz saw Zverev win the next two sets. Zverev was leading 5-3 in the 5th set decider before Alcaraz's comeback.

Final 7th semi-final exit for Zverev at Grand Slams 3rd seed Zverev had reached the final at 2025 Australian Open. He went down to Jannik Sinner in the summit clash. Overall, this is now Zverev's 3rd semi-final exit at the Australian Open (also 2020 and 2024). Zverev is also a seven-time semi-finalist at Grand Slams. His wait for a maiden Grand Slam crown continues. He is a three-time runner-up at Slams.

Information 118-40 win-loss record for Zverev at Grand Slams Zverev has raced to a 36-11 win-loss record at AO. Overall at Grand Slams, the German tennis star has raced to a win-loss record of 118-40.

Alcaraz 8th Grand Slam final for Spain's Alcaraz Six-time men's singles Grand Slam winner, Alcaraz, has reached his maiden Australian Open final. He threw everything at Zverev and came out triumphs. Alcaraz is now 17-4 at the Australian Open. Overall at Grand Slams, he owns a 90-13 win-loss record. Alcaraz has now reached his 8th Grand Slam final. He is currently 6-1 at Slam finals.

Do you know? Alcaraz now leads Zverev 7-6 in terms of H2H record In terms of the head-to-head record, Alcaraz is now 7-6 against Zverev on the ATP Tour. This was their 5th meeting at Grand Slams and Alcaraz owns a 3-2 win-loss record. Meanwhile, this was their 2nd meeting at the Australian Open. It's tied 1-1.

Numbers Massive records made by Alcaraz As per Opta, Alcaraz (22 years 258 days) is the youngest player in the Open Era to reach 4+ consecutive men's singles finals at Grand Slams, surpassing Jannik Sinner (23 years 318 days). Alcaraz (22 years 258 days) is also the youngest player in the Open Era to reach the men's singles final at all four Grand Slams. He surpassed Jim Courier (23y 308d).