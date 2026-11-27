Siraj's omission in successive New Zealand Tests, despite being among India's most dependable pacers across formats, has raised eyebrows.

Before the Test series, it was speculated that Siraj was dropped in the ODI series to keep him fit for Tests.

With the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final on the line, several other pace-bowling options seem to be ahead of Siraj in the pecking order.

And this is when Siraj has delivered consistently overseas, especially outside Asia.