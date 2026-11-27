Mohammed Siraj's away Test series streak ends: What it means
What's the story
Mohammed Siraj, India's highest wicket-taker in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, was once again dropped from the playing XI, this time for the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. While India gave Gurnoor Brar a debut, the decision broke a long-standing streak for Siraj. The latter had never missed an entire away Test series since his debut at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2020.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Siraj's omission in successive New Zealand Tests, despite being among India's most dependable pacers across formats, has raised eyebrows.
Before the Test series, it was speculated that Siraj was dropped in the ODI series to keep him fit for Tests.
With the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final on the line, several other pace-bowling options seem to be ahead of Siraj in the pecking order.
And this is when Siraj has delivered consistently overseas, especially outside Asia.
Performance
Siraj's numbers across conditions
Siraj has been in exceptional form, especially on foreign soil.
He was instrumental in the thrilling six-run win over England at The Oval last year, which helped India draw the series 2-2.
Playing 25 Tests outside Asia, Siraj has taken 98 wickets at an average of 30.1, including his best Test innings (6/15) and match figures (9/190), as per Cricinfo.
The pacer also did well in Asian conditions, picking up 46 wickets at an average of 28.63.
Streak
Siraj's streak broken
Since his Test debut at MCG against Australia in December 2020, Siraj had featured in every full away Test series for India.
That remarkable run ended in New Zealand, where he was left out for both Tests.
After missing the opener in Wellington, his omission from the Christchurch XI confirmed he would miss an entire overseas series for the first time in six years.
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India without Siraj outside Asia
According to Cricinfo, India haven't won a Test outside Asia without Siraj in more than seven years. In 10 such victories, the speedster has taken 53 wickets at 18.98, including 4 five-wicket hauls.