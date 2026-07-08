Jofra Archer calls England conditions 'normal' after IPL experience: Details
What's the story
England's pace spearhead, Jofra Archer, has said that bowling in English conditions feels "normal" after the "easy wickets and smaller boundaries" he encountered in India during the IPL. His comments come after England's massive 125-run victory over India in the third T20I match. The Indian batters struggled with the tough UK conditions throughout the series, with Archer and Josh Tongue's pace proving effective in dismantling India's batting lineup.
Pitch comparison
Archer on bowling in England vs India
Archer, who took 3/29 in the match, said at the post-match conference that his plans don't change much while bowling to Indian batters after facing many of them in IPL. "You try to bowl the ball straight on a good length. Whereas over there, because the wickets are so easy and the boundaries are so small, you have to be really, really particular. Here, I feel your margin for error is a little bit bigger," he stated.
Match strategy
Trent Bridge would be a tough ground to chase 200
Archer also expressed that chasing down a total of over 200 at Trent Bridge would be difficult, unlike in the IPL where such scores are often considered below par. He said, "At the IPL, sometimes 200 isn't safe." The Indian batters have found the UK conditions far more challenging. After losing the T20I series to Ireland, they now trail England 0-2 in the five-match contest with one game washed out.
Information
3rd-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2026
Archer, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, was the 3rd-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2026 behind the likes of Kagiso Rabada (29) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (28). From 16 games, Archer picked 25 scalps at 22.38. His economy rate was 9.31.
Bowling duo
Archer downplays pace, says 'I don't think it was that'
Archer and Tongue's consistent speed over 144km/h and extra bounce proved too much for the Indian batters. They shared seven wickets between them in the match. However, Archer stressed that it was more about disciplined execution than raw speed. He said, "I don't think it was that pacey, to be honest." The fourth T20I will be played in Bristol on Thursday with the final scheduled for Saturday in Southampton.