Jofra Archer calls England conditions 'normal' after IPL experience: Details 

Pitch comparison

Archer on bowling in England vs India

Archer, who took 3/29 in the match, said at the post-match conference that his plans don't change much while bowling to Indian batters after facing many of them in IPL. "You try to bowl the ball straight on a good length. Whereas over there, because the wickets are so easy and the boundaries are so small, you have to be really, really particular. Here, I feel your margin for error is a little bit bigger," he stated.