BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu loses to Wang Zhi Yi
What's the story
PV Sindhu's quest for a record sixth BWF World Championships medal ended in disappointment as she lost to China's Wang Zhi Yi. The match, held at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, was a closely contested affair that lasted for three games. Sindhu lost the match with a scoreline of 11-21, 21-15, 17-21. This defeat also marked her first loss against a Chinese player at the World Championships level, ending an impressive eight-match winning streak against them.
Match dynamics
Wang takes the 1st game 21-11
The match was a battle of strategies, with both players trying to outsmart each other.
Sindhu started the first game on the back foot, letting Wang take an early lead. However, Wang stayed ahead to take the game 21-11.
In the second game, Sindhu changed her approach and took an early four-point lead as Wang struggled to keep up with her pace.
Game 2
The 2nd game and the injury break
Sindhu's aggressive play paid off as she raced to a four-point lead in the second game.
Even when Wang leveled the score at 15-15, Sindhu upped her game and won six consecutive points to force a decider.
The third game was equally competitive with both players exchanging leads until 16-16.
That's when Wang fell heavily on the court and had to take medical attention before resuming play.
Match conclusion
Wang capitalizes on Sindhu's errors to win
After the break, Sindhu struggled to regain her composure and made four consecutive errors, giving Wang a match point.
The Chinese player capitalized on the opportunity with a precise drop shot, sealing her victory and ending Sindhu's campaign at the World Championships.
Despite the loss, Sindhu will now shift her focus to the upcoming 2026 Asian Games.