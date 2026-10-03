George Bailey defends Nic Maddinson's controversial call-up for SA Tests
What's the story
Australia's chair of selectors George Bailey has defended the decision to include Nic Maddinson in the squad for the South Africa tour. The move comes despite Maddinson not having played a First-Class game in 19 months. The decision was made after injuries to Josh Inglis and Cameron Green.
Selection controversy
Shock and confusion in state cricket over Maddinson's selection
Maddinson's selection has surprised many, especially since he didn't play any Sheffield Shield cricket last season after successfully battling testicular cancer in 2025.
The news of his call-up shocked and confused some prominent figures in state cricket.
Bailey acknowledged that he was the first to inform Maddinson about his selection late Thursday night.
Unusual situation
Unique circumstances surrounding Maddinson's selection
Bailey admitted that it's unusual for a player not to have played FC cricket in such a long time.
"Certainly, it's a pretty unique set of circumstances that he hasn't been playing first-class cricket," Bailey was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.
However, he also emphasized Maddinson's return to the game and his current happiness with it.
"I don't think you can view this one and say it's disrespectful to state cricket because he hasn't played last year. I think it's not like a player who's sitting out because he said the wickets were green."
Justification
The impact of injuries on the selection process
Bailey explained that Inglis's absence due to a fractured finger has left selectors looking for two players to fill his role.
He said, "I think his elevation this year to the New South Wales captaincy says a lot about the person and how highly he's regarded."
Bailey also revealed that increasing concerns over Green's recovery from an abdominal injury in time for Durban added to their selection woes.
Confidence
Concerns about Maddinson's fitness addressed by Bailey
Despite Maddinson's long absence from first-class cricket, Bailey was confident about his physical fitness for the demands of Test cricket.
He said, "Yeah, absolutely. That's what he's prepped for."
Along with Maddinson's versatility, Bailey also highlighted his proficiency against spin as a key factor in their selection decision.
Addressing criticism
The dual purpose of Maddinson's selection explained by Bailey
Bailey addressed the criticism of Maddinson's selection by explaining his dual purpose.
He said, "There's very much, for some, an eye to what potentially could be happening in January and February [against India] but for some there's also a journey of how difficult it is to play over there."
Despite Green possibly being ruled out of the first Test, Maddinson may need another injury to make it into the XI.
Information
Maddinson has played three Tests for Australia
Maddinson has played three Tests so far, all in 2016, scoring 27 runs at 6.75. In FC cricket, he boasts 7,832 runs from 129 matches at 37.11. He has tallied 18 tons and 36 fifties.