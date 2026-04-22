3rd ODI: Confident Bangladesh host New Zealand in Chattogram

The third ODI of the series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played in Chattogram, with both teams hoping to win the decider and clinch the three-match series. The match comes after a thrilling second ODI in which Nahid Rana's five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh level the series. The hosts chased down 199 runs in 35.3 overs. Earlier, the Kiwis defeated Bangladesh to take a 1-0 lead. Here's more.

Pitch analysis Pitch report and conditions The change of venue to Chattogram is a welcome development for both teams, as it promises a more batting-friendly surface than Dhaka. The pitch is expected to provide true pace and bounce, which could benefit New Zealand's experienced trio of Henry Nicholls, Will Young and captain Tom Latham. The Chattogram pitch is not very favorable for spinners. As per ESPNcricinfo, sides batting first have lost the last four ODIs in Chattogram.

Probable XIs Team news and playing XI Bangladesh could retain their winning XI for the third ODI, despite adding Tanzim Hasan to the squad. N ew Zealand, on the other hand, might consider Tim Robinson's inclusion in the team sheet from the second ODI. Bangladesh (probable): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana. New Zealand (probable): Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Tom Latham (c & wk), Muhammad Abbas, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will O'Rourke, Jayden Lennox.

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Player spotlight Players to watch out for Rana has been improving with every series and his five-wicket haul in the second ODI was a testament to his growth. He will be one to watch out for on the batting-friendly Chattogram surface. On the other hand, Nick Kelly's patient knock of 86 in the last match was impressive, despite some trouble with deliveries pitched on middle and leg.

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Information A look at the H2H record The two teams have clashed against each other 48 times in ODIs. The Tigers have won 12 times whereas New Zealand have pocketed 35 victories. One game didn't have a result. On Bangladesh soil, Bangladesh own a 9-8 win-loss record from 18 meetings (NR: 1).